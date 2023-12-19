Red Carpet Interview With the Creative Team for “Baymax!” at the 2023 Children’s & Family Emmys

The Laughing Place team was on the red carpet for the 2023 Children's & Family Emmys. Check out an interview with some of the creative team behind Walt Disney Animation Studios' Disney+ series Baymax!.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios' hit Disney+ series Baymax! racked up four nominations at the 2023 Children's & Family Emmys, winning for Editing for an Animated Program and Writing for an Animated Program.
- We caught up with some of the creative team behind the series on the red carpet, including executive producers Don Hall, Roy Conli, and Brad Simonson, editors Sarah K. Reimers and Shannon Stein, and director Dean Wellins.
About Baymax!:
- In the fantastical city of San Fransokyo, the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion robot, Baymax, sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others in any way possible.
About the Children's & Family Emmys:
- Launching in 2022, This marks the first standalone expansion of the Emmy Award competition since the Sports Emmy Awards and the News & Documentary Emmy Awards were launched in 1979, and establishes a dedicated ceremony separate from the Daytime Emmy Awards, which had been home to children’s and family programming categories.
- The announcement comes in response to Children’s and Family content representing the fastest-growing genre that NATAS awards, with a 23% increase in related programming the past two years.