Red Carpet Interview With the Creative Team for “Baymax!” at the 2023 Children’s & Family Emmys

The Laughing Place team was on the red carpet for the 2023 Children's & Family Emmys. Check out an interview with some of the creative team behind Walt Disney Animation Studios' Disney+ series Baymax!.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios' hit Disney+ series Baymax! racked up four nominations at the 2023 Children's & Family Emmys, winning for Editing for an Animated Program and Writing for an Animated Program.

racked up four nominations at the 2023 Children's & Family Emmys, winning for Editing for an Animated Program and Writing for an Animated Program. We caught up with some of the creative team behind the series on the red carpet, including executive producers Don Hall, Roy Conli, and Brad Simonson, editors Sarah K. Reimers and Shannon Stein, and director Dean Wellins.

About Baymax!:

In the fantastical city of San Fransokyo, the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion robot, Baymax, sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others in any way possible.

