Red Carpet Interview With the Creative Team for “Zootopia+” at the 2023 Children’s & Family Emmys

The Laughing Place team was on the red carpet for the 2023 Children's & Family Emmys. Check out an interview with some of the creative team behind Walt Disney Animation Studios' short-form series Zootopia+.

What's Happening:

won the Outstanding Children's or Young Teen Animated Series award at the 2023 Children's & Family Emmys and was also nominated for editing and directing. We caught up with directors Trent Correy and Josie Trinidad, plus producer Nathan Curtis, on the red carpet before the big event, talking about their surprise at receiving the news and also the first theme park land inspired by the world of Zootopia, which is about to open at Shanghai Disneyland.

About Zootopia+:

A return to the metropolis of mammals to discover some intriguing characters, including Fru Fru, the Arctic shrew, Officer Clawhauser, the greedy cheetah and Flash, the surprising sloth.

