VeVe Announces Star Wars Digital Comics Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of “Return of the Jedi”

Digital collectibles platform VeVe has announced the latest addition to their digital comic line-up with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi #1.

What’s Happening:

Fans and collectors can celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi by adding the official comics adaptation to their collection. This comic tells the story of Darth Vader checking in on the Death Star II’s status while the Rebels attempt to rescue Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt.

The comics will be available on VeVe starting December 15th at 8:00 a.m. PT in blind box waitlist format for $6.99 each.

Each comic variant will be eligible for a free, redeemable digital poster replica of the comic cover fans receive.

The five covers included in the blind box drop include:

Bill Sienkiewicz Original Main Cover: This illustration features art by the acclaimed artist Bill Sienkiewicz for the original 1983 comic book adaptation of Return of the Jedi #1 . Luke Skywalker stands resolute while Lando Calrissian and Princess Leia Organa stand on either side of him, determined to rescue Han Solo from the notorious Tatooine gangster, Jabba the Hutt. Rarity: Common Editions: 4,110

Diogo Saito Variant: Diogo Saito created this original piece of work for the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi . We already knew the rancor was enormous, but Luke looks miniscule surrounded by the larger-than-life beast. Armed with only a bone, what chance does Luke have against this ferocious creature? Rarity: Uncommon Editions: 1,540

Nicoletta Baldari Variant: Nicoletta Baldari created this original piece of work for the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi . The poster is rich with detail. In the foreground, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader are entrenched in their iconic duel in the Emperor’s throne room. Vader’s helmet looms in the background and the Death Star II and Millennium Falcon complete this masterpiece. Rarity: Rare Editions: 685

Brian Rood Variant: This original art by Brian Rood depicts Darth Vader looming menacingly over the viewer as he steps out of his transport shuttle ST 321. He’s just landed to check on the construction of the Death Star II and he has a foreboding message from Emperor Palpatine. Rarity: Ultra Rare Editions: 340

Bill Sienkiewicz Variant: Bill Sienkiewicz created this never-before-seen art for the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi #1 . As the original artist of the 1983 comic cover, featuring Luke Skywalker, Lando Calrissian and Princess Leia, his anniversary version features another classic trio. Jabba the Hutt takes center stage while his majordomo, Bib Fortuna, and jester, Salacious B. Crumb, are edged out of the composition. Rarity: Secret Rare Editions:175

VeVe is available to download on the App Store and Google Play, or through the VeVe Web App.