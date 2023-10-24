Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Reveals New Special Guests for 2023 Induction Ceremony on Disney+

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has announced the addition of nine new special guests for the Induction Ceremony on November 3, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Induction Ceremony will be broadcast live coast to coast on Disney+ (8:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. CDT/6:00 p.m. MDT/5:00 p.m. PDT), and will be available to stream following the ceremony.

Newly confirmed presenters and performers include the following: Stevie Nicks Adam Levine Carrie Underwood Common Ice-T LL COOL J Miguel Queen Latifah Sia

These special guests complement an already impressive lineup of inductees, presenters and performers, previously announced, which includes celebrated artists such as: Brandi Carlile Chris Stapleton Dave Matthews Elton John H.E.R. New Edition St. Vincent

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors this year’s inductees: Kate Bush Sheryl Crow Missy Elliott George Michael Willie Nelson Rage Against the Machine The Spinners

Additionally, DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will be honored for Musical Influence and Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin will be honored for Musical Excellence.

Don Cornelius will also be presented with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

This year’s show will be produced and directed by Joel Gallen and Tenth Planet Productions, and the executive producers are John Sykes, Joel Peresman & Joel Gallen.