See Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” on the Big Screen at the El Capitan Theatre

Lilo & Stitch will be hitting the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre, which also includes a special fan event screening.

What’s Happening:

Experience the power of Ohana with Disney’s Lilo & Stitch on the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre.

The El Capitan Theatre is also offering a fan event screening.

Tickets for this special one-week theatrical engagement January 26 – 31 are on sale now.

The fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, January 26.

Each attendee will receive popcorn, a beverage, and an event credential with their ticket.

Tickets are $22 each.

Showtimes:

Daily showtimes for Lilo & Stitch Monday through Thursday are 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm.

Daily showtimes Friday through Sunday are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm.

Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

Tickets:

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page

All seats are reserved.

Tickets for showtimes are $12 for guests of all ages.

