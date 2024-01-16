See Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” on the Big Screen at the El Capitan Theatre

by |
Tags: ,

Lilo & Stitch will be hitting the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre, which also includes a special fan event screening.

What’s Happening:

  • Experience the power of Ohana with Disney’s Lilo & Stitch on the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre.
  • The El Capitan Theatre is also offering a fan event screening.
  • Tickets for this special one-week theatrical engagement January 26 – 31 are on sale now.
  • The fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, January 26.
  • Each attendee will receive popcorn, a beverage, and an event credential with their ticket.
  • Tickets are $22 each.

Showtimes:

  • Daily showtimes for Lilo & Stitch Monday through Thursday are 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm.
  • Daily showtimes Friday through Sunday are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm.
  • Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

Tickets:

About Disney’s Lilo & Stitch:

  • In Lilo and Stitch, get ready to crash-land on Earth with Stitch, a runaway genetic experiment from a faraway planet.
  • As he wreaks havoc on the Hawaiian Islands, he becomes the mischievous adopted alien "puppy" of an independent little girl named Lilo and learns about loyalty, friendship, and 'ohana, the Hawaiian tradition of family.

 

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy