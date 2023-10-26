See Disney’s “Wish” on November 18th Before Its U.S. Theatrical Release Date

Walt Disney Animation Studios is offering a chance for fans to see Wish on November 18 ahead of its November 22 U.S. theatrical opening.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios is granting wishes for fans Nov. 18 by offering a chance to see the epic musical comedy Wish ahead of its Nov. 22 U.S. theatrical opening. Tickets are now available to the special early access screenings at Fandango.com/DisneyWishEarlyAccess

early access screenings will hit the big screen in about 750 theaters at 4 p.m. local time on Nov. 18. One of those theaters included is The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. You can find out more about that by clicking here

Wish Music Roll Out:

The announcement comes on the heels of the second song-reveal as part of Wish Wednesdays—Disney Animation and Disney Music Group’s music roll-out that shares a new song each week from the seven original songs penned by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice.

So far, “ This Wish ,” performed by Ariana DeBose as Asha, and “This Is The Thanks I Get?!” performed by Chris Pine as the villainous King Magnifico, have been unveiled—check them out on SiriusXM’s Disney Hits Channel 302, YouTube Amazon Music Spotify Apple Music

Fans can pre-order the CD here

What They’re Saying: