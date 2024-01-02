See Walt Disney’s Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in “Bright Lights”

The copyrights on several of the original Oswald shorts expired. These films and the characters are now public domain. Check out Walt Disney's Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in Bright Lights.

Oswald The Lucky Rabbit takes a trip to the theater to see Ortensia star in a vaudeville show, unintentionally becoming the show himself in Bright Lights .

. Released on March 28th, 1928, this was the month when everything fell apart behind the scenes at Disney's Hyperion Studio.

On a business trip to New York City, distributor Charles Mintz informed Walt that not only had he signed away most of his animation staff, but that Walt Disney didn't technically own Oswald the Lucky Rabbit anymore.

While Disney was contractually obligated to complete the initial batch of Oswald shorts ordered, he and Ub Iwerks, his lone faithful employee, began to work in secret to create a new character, Mickey Mouse.

A segment of Ortensia dancing has been restored to its correct place in this version of the short, an error on Disney's 2007 DVD release.

