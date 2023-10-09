“Star Wars” Costume Designer Shawna Trpcic Passes Away at Age 56

Emmy-nominated costume designer Shawna Trpcic, who created some of the most iconic costumes for The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, has passed away at the age of 56, according to StarWars.com.

Born in Artesia, California, Trpcic received her first costume designer credit in 1990, steadily building her career on scores of productions both large and small before finding a regular home on Lucasfilm productions, beginning with the second season of The Mandalorian in 2019.

costume design. Trpcic worked closely with show runners/producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau as well as the entire cast and crew on The Mandalorian , The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka , approaching her work with surgical precision.

"Shawna had a deep love and appreciation for . You can see that in every piece of work she did with us. She loved everything about being a part of these stories, including connecting with fans and being a part of that community. I feel like she has always been a part of . Her costumes tell a story, providing the suggestion of a life experience that happened before the cameras rolled. I loved collaborating with Shawna, and I will miss her presence." Jon Favreau: "Her creativity brought this world to life. She will be deeply missed both as a friend and as a colleague."