“She-Hulk” Star Tatiana Maslany Says That a Second Season is Unlikely

Tatiana Maslany, the star of the recent Marvel series for Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has seemingly put to rest any hope for a second season of the show, according to Polygon.

What’s Happening:

Maslaney starred as Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk in the Disney+ series of the same name, which premiered in August 2022.

The actress appeared on streamer NerdIncorrect’s Twitch gameshow Codenames Live “I don’t think so,” Maslany replied. “I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘no thanks!’”

This is by no means an official confirmation of the show’s cancellation, but at least from her perspective, it appears as if the show is done for.

The series head writer, Jessica Gao, previously stated that she had ideas for potential further seasons, and the final episode left that possibility open.

Quite a bit of the show’s budgetary problems came from the lead character herself, which led to high budgets of as much as $25 million per episode, with a total cost similar to that of a major MCU movie release.

The high budget for a show that only had a “middling impact” upon release makes the chances of a second season even less likely.

Reportedly, Marvel Studios’ script development and production processes proved ill-suited to episodic TV, resulting (in She-Hulk ’s case) in rushed and unfinished visual effects that were especially underwhelming, considering the budget.

There's a possibility that She-Hulk herself may pop up in future MCU projects, but Maslaney stated that she's currently not working on anything. "I've got nothing going on. You can find me on Instagram, not posting," she joked on the stream. "I've got no job."

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are currently available to stream on Disney+.