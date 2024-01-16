“She-Hulk” Star Tatiana Maslany Says That a Second Season is Unlikely

Tatiana Maslany, the star of the recent Marvel series for Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has seemingly put to rest any hope for a second season of the show, according to Polygon.
What’s Happening:
- Maslaney starred as Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk in the Disney+ series of the same name, which premiered in August 2022.
- The actress appeared on streamer NerdIncorrect’s Twitch gameshow Codenames Live, and was asked by the host, “Should we hope for a season 2?”
- “I don’t think so,” Maslany replied. “I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘no thanks!’”
- This is by no means an official confirmation of the show’s cancellation, but at least from her perspective, it appears as if the show is done for.
- The series head writer, Jessica Gao, previously stated that she had ideas for potential further seasons, and the final episode left that possibility open.
- Quite a bit of the show’s budgetary problems came from the lead character herself, which led to high budgets of as much as $25 million per episode, with a total cost similar to that of a major MCU movie release.
- The high budget for a show that only had a “middling impact” upon release makes the chances of a second season even less likely.
- Reportedly, Marvel Studios’ script development and production processes proved ill-suited to episodic TV, resulting (in She-Hulk’s case) in rushed and unfinished visual effects that were especially underwhelming, considering the budget.
- There’s a possibility that She-Hulk herself may pop up in future MCU projects, but Maslaney stated that she’s currently not working on anything.
- “I’ve got nothing going on. You can find me on Instagram, not posting,” she joked on the stream. “I’ve got no job.”
- All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are currently available to stream on Disney+.
