shopDisney to Rebrand Back to the Disney Store

After several years, shopDisney will be rebranding — and going back to a familiar name.

What’s happening:

  • Later this month, shopDisney will once again be known as the Disney Store.
  • In turn, the main URL for the online retail destination will be DisneyStore.com.
  • The switchover will officially happen on Valentine’s Day (February 14th) following a brief scheduled downtime.
  • This is a reversal of a rebranding decision made in 2017.
  • At the time, then-EVP of Disney Retail, Paul Gainer, said, “We know our fans are looking for a one-stop-shop to find the most compelling product out there and with shopDisney we are uniquely positioned to curate the very best of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel merchandise.”
  • Disney also stated that, with the arrival of shopDisney, it would offer more adult merchandise.
  • Since then, the retail market has changed dramatically, with Disney Store closing most of its physical locations in North America.
  • This news also comes as shopDisney reportedly laid off workers in recent weeks.

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into his stories, scripts, and tweets. His first book "The E-Ticket Life: Stories, Essays, and Lessons Learned from My Decidedly Disney Travels" is available in paperback and for Kindle. http://amzn.to/1CStAhV
