shopDisney to Rebrand Back to the Disney Store

After several years, shopDisney will be rebranding — and going back to a familiar name.
What’s happening:
- Later this month, shopDisney will once again be known as the Disney Store.
- In turn, the main URL for the online retail destination will be DisneyStore.com.
- The switchover will officially happen on Valentine’s Day (February 14th) following a brief scheduled downtime.
- This is a reversal of a rebranding decision made in 2017.
- At the time, then-EVP of Disney Retail, Paul Gainer, said, “We know our fans are looking for a one-stop-shop to find the most compelling product out there and with shopDisney we are uniquely positioned to curate the very best of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel merchandise.”
- Disney also stated that, with the arrival of shopDisney, it would offer more adult merchandise.
- Since then, the retail market has changed dramatically, with Disney Store closing most of its physical locations in North America.
- This news also comes as shopDisney reportedly laid off workers in recent weeks.