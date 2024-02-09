shopDisney to Rebrand Back to Disney Store

After several years, shopDisney will be rebranding — and going back to a familiar name.
What’s happening:
- Later this month, shopDisney will once again be known as the Disney Store.
- In turn, the main URL for the online retail destination will be DisneyStore.com.
- According to the Guest Services page, the switchover will officially happen in North America on Valentine’s Day (February 14th).
- Disney also notes that this changeover has already happened in the APAC region and is set to happen in EMEA markets on February 12th.
- The rebrand will not impact any orders and customers will still be able to view their order history.
- According to the FAQ page, packaging with the updated name will roll out over time.
- Despite the change, the site notes “We will still be the place to buy unique, authentic, high-quality products from Disney, Pixar, MARVEL, Star Wars, National Geographic and Twentieth Century Studios.”
- This rebranding is a reversal of a decision made in 2017.
- At the time, then-EVP of Disney Retail, Paul Gainer, said, “We know our fans are looking for a one-stop-shop to find the most compelling product out there and with shopDisney we are uniquely positioned to curate the very best of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel merchandise.”
- Disney also stated that, with the arrival of shopDisney, it would offer more adult merchandise.
- Since then, the retail market has changed dramatically, with Disney Store closing most of its physical locations in North America.
- This news also comes as shopDisney reportedly laid off workers in recent weeks.