Sneak Peak of Season 2 of “The Santa Clauses” Streaming on Disney+ Starting November 8th

Season 2 of The Santa Clauses will be streaming on Disney+ starting tomorrow, November 8. Disney+ shared on their YouTube page a clip titled “Keeper of the Creatures” to get you excited for the brand new season.

Season 2 will debut tomorrow on Disney+.

Here is a clip of what's to come, titled "Keeper of the Creatures".

About The Santa Clauses:

The Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one.

Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.

