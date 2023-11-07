Sneak Peak of Season 2 of “The Santa Clauses” Streaming on Disney+ Starting November 8th

Season 2 of The Santa Clauses will be streaming on Disney+ starting tomorrow, November 8. Disney+ shared on their YouTube page a clip titled “Keeper of the Creatures” to get you excited for the brand new season.
What’s Happening:
- If you are a fan of the first season of The Santa Clauses get ready because Season 2 will debut tomorrow on Disney+.
- Here is a clip of what’s to come, titled “Keeper of the Creatures”.
About The Santa Clauses:
- The Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one.
- Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.
Cast:
- Tim Allen
- Elizabeth Mitchell
- Austin Kane
- Elizabeth Allen-Dick
- Devin Bright
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
- Eric Stonestreet