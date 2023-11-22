Special Event Featuring Award Winning Author David A. Bossert Taking Place November 25th in Anaheim

If you are going to be in the Anaheim area on November 25, there's a special event featuring award-winning author David A. Bossert as he showcases his new book “The House of The Future: Walt Disney, MIT and Monsanto’s Vision of Tomorrow”.

What’s Happening:

On Saturday, November 25, join award-winning author David A. Bossert as he showcases his new book “The House of The Future: Walt Disney, MIT and Monsanto’s Vision of Tomorrow” at the Howard Johnson Anaheim Hotel.

In addition to signing his latest book, Dave will also be signing copies of some of his other award-winning books.

Books will be available in the hotel’s gift store throughout the day or as long as supplies last.

To reserve a slot to visit and to have your book signed, please visit here

Details:

Date: November 25, 2023

Time: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm (in 30-minute slots)

Where: House of the Retro Future Suite, Howard Johnson Anaheim

About David A. Bossert: