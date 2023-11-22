Special Event Featuring Award Winning Author David A. Bossert Taking Place November 25th in Anaheim

If you are going to be in the Anaheim area on November 25, there's a special event featuring award-winning author David A. Bossert as he showcases his new book “The House of The Future: Walt Disney, MIT and Monsanto’s Vision of Tomorrow”.
What’s Happening:
- On Saturday, November 25, join award-winning author David A. Bossert as he showcases his new book “The House of The Future: Walt Disney, MIT and Monsanto’s Vision of Tomorrow” at the Howard Johnson Anaheim Hotel.
- In addition to signing his latest book, Dave will also be signing copies of some of his other award-winning books.
- Books will be available in the hotel’s gift store throughout the day or as long as supplies last.
- To reserve a slot to visit and to have your book signed, please visit here.
Details:
- Date: November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm (in 30-minute slots)
- Where: House of the Retro Future Suite, Howard Johnson Anaheim
About David A. Bossert:
- David A. Bossert is a renowned artist, filmmaker, and author known for his 32-year career at The Walt Disney Company, where he contributed to iconic films like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Lion King, and Fantasia/2000.
- He is an expert in Disney, art and animation history and holds U.S. patents for innovative inventions related to display technology.
- Bossert is also an accomplished author, having written numerous books, liner/program notes, and articles on animation.
- His latest work, "The House of the Future: Walt Disney, MIT, and Monsanto's Vision of Tomorrow," explores immersive experiences in book publishing.
- You can find more about him at www.davidbossert.com.