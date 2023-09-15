Spider-Boy Swings Into Action in First Look at His New Comic

"Spider-Man isn't supposed to have a sidekick. That's just wrong on so many levels. And that is exactly why we are going to have so much fun with this. Both this character—and this new title—are going to break all the rules. Bailey Briggs is going to have over-the-top adventures in the Spider-Man corner of the Marvel Universe. He'll be facing off against a mix of both all-new villains and fan-favorite Spidey bad guys. The one thing we can promise you, whenever you pick up a copy of ‘Spider-Boy,’ we are going to take the weirdest and wildest swings with every single story! Our goal is to get every reader to ask two questions: 'What in the hell did I just read?!' and 'When is the NEXT one coming out?!'"