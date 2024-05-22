Miles Morales Continues His Vampire Transition in “Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23”

On sale now, Blood Hunt #2’s shocking final page saw Miles Morales transformed into a vampire! See how this will impact the wall-crawler moving forward with the reveal of the cover of Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini’s Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23, hitting stands in August.
What’s Happening:
- Since Blood Hunt was announced, the question on every Marvel fan’s mind has been, “Who will bite it?” They were right to be afraid as the crossover event’s opening issue saw both Black Panther and Doctor Strange fall to the overwhelming vampire hordes.
- In today’s Blood Hunt #2, the stakes were raised yet again when the blood suckers claimed another victim… One of Marvel’s brightest young heroes: Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man!
- Miles Morales’ harrowing transformation and pivotal mission for Blade’s vampire army will be one of the most dramatic ramifications coming out of Blood Hunt. Not only will it be explored throughout in the main event series and tie-in issues of his current ongoing solo series, Miles’ vampiric infection will continue to impact the character moving forward in Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini’s run.
- See for yourself in the cover where Miles sinks his teeth into his fellow vigilante and girlfriend—Starling!
- THE VULTURE – OUT FOR BLOOD! Miles Morales is Spider-Man, complete with all of the uncanny abilities of a spider! Super-strength. Wall-crawling. Unquenchable thirst for blood?! While the Vulture swoops in on Brooklyn, Miles' vampiric curse and thirst for blood grows stronger every second in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23. He must find a cure. His mom, his dad, his sister – no one is safe. But…is he still one of the good guys? Can the heroes of NYC still trust a Spider-Man who must feed on the living?!
- Check out the cover now and witness this startling development for yourself in Blood Hunt #2 and future issues of Miles Morales: Spider-Man.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Cody Ziglar: "I’m looking forward to having Miles juggle the pressures of being a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man with the added threat of not knowing if he'll snap at any moment. Being stuck in a constant aggressive fight or flight mode when you can lift ten tons will present some interesting dilemmas for our boy."