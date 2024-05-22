Miles Morales Continues His Vampire Transition in “Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23”

On sale now, Blood Hunt #2’s shocking final page saw Miles Morales transformed into a vampire! See how this will impact the wall-crawler moving forward with the reveal of the cover of Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini’s Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23, hitting stands in August.

What’s Happening:

Since Blood Hunt was announced, the question on every Marvel

In today’s Blood Hunt #2 , the stakes were raised yet again when the blood suckers claimed another victim… One of Marvel’s brightest young heroes: Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man!

Miles Morales' harrowing transformation and pivotal mission for Blade

See for yourself in the cover where Miles sinks his teeth into his fellow vigilante and girlfriend—Starling!

THE VULTURE – OUT FOR BLOOD! Miles Morales is Spider-Man, complete with all of the uncanny abilities of a spider! Super-strength. Wall-crawling. Unquenchable thirst for blood?! While the Vulture swoops in on Brooklyn, Miles' vampiric curse and thirst for blood grows stronger every second in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #23 . He must find a cure. His mom, his dad, his sister – no one is safe. But…is he still one of the good guys? Can the heroes of NYC still trust a Spider-Man who must feed on the living?!

. He must find a cure. His mom, his dad, his sister – no one is safe. But…is he still one of the good guys? Can the heroes of NYC still trust a Spider-Man who must feed on the living?! Check out the cover now and witness this startling development for yourself in Blood Hunt #2 and future issues of Miles Morales: Spider-Man.

