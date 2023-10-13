Spider-Men Swing Into Action in New Trailer for “Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War”

With New York Comic Con going on, fans gathered at the "Marvel: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War Panel" to get the latest intel on Marvel’s upcoming crossover event straight from the source and Marvel has shared a trailer and a look at some covers for the event.

"Amazing Spider-Man" writer Zeb Wells, "Daredevil: Gang War" writer Erica Schultz, and "Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War" writer Greg Pak joined Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Marvel Comics Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe to debut the thrilling new "Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War” trailer along with a host of new tie-in covers, interior artwork, and a special announcement for an all-new Gang War one-shot starring Mary Jane in her new super hero identity: Jackpot.

Spinning out of the pages of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s hit run of "Amazing Spider-Man,” Gang War kicks off when an epic super villain conflict erupts between the crimelords of New York City, including Kingpin, Hobgoblin, Mr. Negative, the Owl, and more.

As they battle for supremacy, Spider-Man rallies his own gang of super heroes to take down all super crime in just 48 hours.

Spidey’s hand-picked team of heroes includes fellow Spider-Man Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, Spider-Woman, and Luke Cage, and their missions, victories, and defeats will be told across various tie-in issues and limited series.

Fans can witness the thrilling scope of this Marvel Comics milestone conflict in the new “Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War” trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.

Plus, read on to find out what’s to come in the final “Amazing Spider-Man” chapters of Gang War this January and February, and discover how Mary Jane becomes involved in the event in “Jackpot #1.”

Gang War continues in “Amazing Spider-Man #41″ as the former Kingpin of Crime enters the fray! With all of New York’s super underworld fighting for dominance, you didn’t think Wilson Fisk would sit it out, did you?

Then, in “Amazing Spider-Man #42,” the Beetle has stepped up in her father’s absence, and she’s become a very different Janice Lincoln. She’s smart, dangerous and ready to take the big chair. With Spider-Man and others distracted by Kingpin, she just might do it.

Mary Jane makes a gamble on and joins the conflict herself in “Jackpot #1.” On sale in January, this special Gang War one-shot is written by Celeste Bronfman, who began Mary Jane’s journey as Jackpot in a backup story in the recent “Amazing Spider-Man #31,” and drawn by Joey Vazquez.

Always bet on red and pick up Mary Jane’s first solo story since her super hero debut as Jackpot! New York City is in chaos as the super-powered criminal gangs are at war, and it’s all hands on deck! It’s a baptism by fire, but, come on, this is Mary Jane. What can’t she handle?!

The final fight of Gang War begins in “Amazing Spider-Man #43″ with the biggest and most brutal battle in Spider-Man history, so batten your hatches! If you thought you knew what Madame Masque or Hobgoblin or Beetle or Diamondback was capable of, think again!

And that’s not all: Spider-Boy leaps into the action in a new arc of “Spider-Man: Unlimited.” Kicking off this January in “Spider-Man: Unlimited #19,” the new saga will be written by written by Preeti Chhibber and drawn by E.J. Su. The Marvel Unlimited Infinity comic will bring Marvel’s breakout young hero into Gang War as Spidey’s long-lost sidekick embarks on his own solo mission!

Be sure to follow along for all the latest news from New York Comic Con

What they’re saying: