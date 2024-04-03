Comic Review: Lando’s Trial Continues Even as the Rebellion Faces a Crisis in “Star Wars” (2020) #45

Today saw the release of the 45th issue in the current volume of Marvel Comics’ flagship Star Wars title, and below are my brief recap and thoughts on this installment.

Star Wars (2020) #45 begins where the previous issue left off, with Senator Mon Mothma having been kidnapped during a diplomatic mission by unknown assailants, right in the middle of her participation (via hologram) in the trial of Lando Calrissian for crimes of treason against the Rebel Alliance. Thankfully for the safety of the rebellion, Admiral Ackbar has a plan that he immediately sets into motion, sending all of the fleet’s ships to different, randomly chosen locations across the galaxy– just in case Mothma’s captors are able to coerce information out of her. Meanwhile, General Crix Madine sends in a Pathfinder team led by Kes Dameron to investigate the kidnapping on the planet Uveron, where they find a holographic message asking for a steep ransom in exchange for the senator’s safe return– otherwise her abductors will turn her over to her villainous enemies in the Galactic Empire.

On top of all that, the rebel leaders still have to deal with Lando’s trial, which could be forfeit due to Mon’s absence if they don’t continue the proceedings. So the prosecutor Captain Muskray calls Princess Leia Organa to the stand, and she recounts her first experience meeting Lando and what it was like feeling betrayed by him on Cloud City (during the events of The Empire Strikes Back). But during her cross-examination, Lando’s advocate Salli Georgio gets Leia to realize the reason why Lando didn’t simply flee Bespin as soon as Darth Vader and his Imperial forces arrived… because he actually cares about the people he’s in charge of and didn’t want any harm to come to them. So as that day’s testimony ends, Ackbar, Madine, and Organa go back to debating how best to deal with the Mon Mothma situation and Georgio and Calrissian retreat to his cell, where Lando suddenly remembers something that could actually help.

They summon Chewbacca to the holding area, where the former smuggler drops a key bit of information to the Wookiee– something that might save Mon Mothma’s life if utilized correctly– and doesn’t even ask for anything in return. So our favorite scoundrel (who isn’t currently frozen in carbonite) has a selfless moment and accepts his fate… I predicted last month that Lando would get out of his predicament by somehow helping to rescue Mothma, and that seems to be the way this is all playing out, but it sure is enjoyable to read even though writer Charles Soule sort of telegraphed where it was going. His writing is absolutely strong enough otherwise to make this story coast along, and the straightforward, atmospheric artwork by Madibek Musabekov (with colorist Rachelle Rosenberg) helps keep things clear and to the point. Lando still has a few stages to go through before he becomes the Rebel Alliance general we see at the beginning of Return of the Jedi, and I can’t wait to find out how Soule gets us there.

Star Wars #45 is available now wherever comic books are sold.