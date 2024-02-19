Abandoned Draft Script of Original “Star Wars” Fetches Hefty Price at Auction

A draft script for the original Star Wars that was discovered in a London rental, left behind by Harrison Ford, has fetched quite a healthy price at auction.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, this fourth draft of the screenplay that became the 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope went for $13,600 at auction to an Austrian collector.
- The draft was unbound and incomplete, but did feature such memorable scenes as the introduction of Chewbacca in a tavern.
- The script, dated March 15th, 1976, and titled The Adventures of Luke Starkiller, was sold by the owner of the home that Ford had rented while working on the film.
- Hans Solo, Ford’s character, first appears on page 56. “It’s got his DNA on it. It might even have [Ford’s] sweat on it,” Sarah Torode, co-owner of Excalibur Auctions, said during the auction.
- The script’s listing on Excalibur Auctions claimed Ford rented the top two floors of the seller’s house in the Notting Hill suburb of London in the summer of 1976.
- The owners lived on the lower floors. They claimed they had never heard of Ford or his co-stars Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), who would drop by occasionally.
