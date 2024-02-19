Abandoned Draft Script of Original “Star Wars” Fetches Hefty Price at Auction

A draft script for the original Star Wars that was discovered in a London rental, left behind by Harrison Ford, has fetched quite a healthy price at auction.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope went for $13,600 at auction to an Austrian collector.

went for $13,600 at auction to an Austrian collector. The draft was unbound and incomplete, but did feature such memorable scenes as the introduction of Chewbacca in a tavern.

The script, dated March 15th, 1976, and titled The Adventures of Luke Starkiller , was sold by the owner of the home that Ford had rented while working on the film.

, was sold by the owner of the home that Ford had rented while working on the film. Hans Solo, Ford’s character, first appears on page 56. “It’s got his DNA on it. It might even have [Ford’s] sweat on it,” Sarah Torode, co-owner of Excalibur Auctions, said during the auction.

The script’s listing on Excalibur Auctions claimed Ford rented the top two floors of the seller’s house in the Notting Hill suburb of London in the summer of 1976.

The owners lived on the lower floors. They claimed they had never heard of Ford or his co-stars Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), who would drop by occasionally.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope and all other things Star Wars are available to stream on Disney+