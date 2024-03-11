“Defending America and the Galaxy: Star Wars and SDI” Exhibit Opening This Week at the Reagan Library

A new exhibit coming to the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California is set to explore not only Star Wars, but also the infamous 1980s U.S. defense program nicknamed after the popular franchise.

What’s Happening:

On March 23rd, 1983 in a televised address to the nation, President Ronald Reagan announced his intention to embark upon groundbreaking research into a national defense system that could make nuclear weapons obsolete, called the Strategic Defense Initiative, or SDI.

The heart of the SDI program was a plan to develop a space-based missile defense program that could protect the country from a large-scale nuclear attack. The media quickly began calling the program “Star Wars,” since it seemed as impossible as the events of a galaxy far, far away.

With SDI, President Reagan was able to unleash America’s entrepreneurial spirit. The project ultimately helped end the Cold War. It not only revolutionized the way we think about missile defense, but also led to significant advancements in other areas of technology such as satellite surveillance and communications. America and allies around the world benefit from it today.

Just a few years prior, George Lucas launched the Star Wars franchise with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Since its inception, Star Wars has been a phenomenon that transcends generations. The concept of "the force" and epic battle scenes have captivated audiences for decades and continue to do so with each new release.