Comic Review – Aurra Sing Sets Her Sights On the Famed Bounty Hunter in “Star Wars: Jango Fett” #2

Last week the second issue of Marvel Comics’ current Star Wars: Jango Fett miniseries was released, and below are my brief recap and thoughts on this installment.

Jango Fett #2 begins on Coruscant’s infamous Level 1313 (which once was planned to serve as the namesake of an eventually cancelled video game starring Jango’s son Boba Fett), where the titular bounty hunter is searching for information on the stolen gem known as the Hope of Glee Anselm on behalf of his client, the Republic. He encounters and deals with some Trandoshan thugs, then confronts a group of Anselmi who are plotting to retrieve the gem themselves with the help of an information broken who Jango then interrogates for details on a ship that was spotted leaving the planet Jaloria after the heist. As Fett returns to his ship with the info, the paroled convict Aurra Sing follows him with a sniper rifle, under the command of the Mirialan Judicial Huijari. They follow him to Hallitron-7 in the Jalor Sector, where Jango is sent by fixer Kligson (last seen in the now-concluded Star Wars: Bounty Hunters comic book by the same writer, Ethan Sacks) in pursuit of the aforementioned ship.

Here we get some fun interaction between Jango Fett and some members of the Chevin species (remember Ephant Mon from Jabba’s Palace in Return of the Jedi?) as the former strongarms the latter into giving up the ship’s destination, until they are interrupted by a new bounty hunter character named Vigor Struk. With the subsequent arrival of Aurra Sing, this makes three skilled bounty hunters on the same planet who are all after the same thing. There are some fun combat and more intriguing negotiations until Fett remotely calls in the Slave I to interfere in the proceedings before he succumbs to his wounds. But ultimately everyone gets pointed toward the next destination on this wild gem hunt, with a mysterious message giving the title character the required directions.

I was sad when Sacks’s Bounty Hunters comic came to an end, but I’m glad to see his experience and talents with that Star Wars profession being put to good use here. His collaboration with artist Luke Ross in these pages is proving to be a fruitful one, and I’m always going to enjoy it when passionate creatives like them get to explore the seedy underbelly of A Galaxy Far, Far Away. I am curious to see how this Struk character is going to fit into the larger equation, and how the unseen messenger will follow through on their plan to “ignite a war,” as the teaser for the next issue promises. Until then, it’s great to have more exciting bounty hunter action in Star Wars comics!

Star Wars: Jango Fett #2 is available now wherever comic books are sold.