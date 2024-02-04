“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Earn Grammy Awards

Lucasfilm is having a good night at the Grammy Awards. A pair of Lucasfilm projects – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – have taken home awards.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor took home the Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media.

took home the Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. The game’s score was composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab.

Meanwhile, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny took the award for Best Instrumental Composition for "Helena's Theme."

took the award for Best Instrumental Composition for "Helena's Theme." The film was of course scored by the legendary John Williams, who has now won his 26th Grammy Award.

