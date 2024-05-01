Barriss Offee is Presented with an Opportunity in New Clip from “Star Wars: Tales of the Empire”

With May the 4th just a few days away, a new clip from Star Wars: Tales of the Empire has been shared before the new series debut on Disney+.

The new clip sees the Fourth Sister presenting Barriss Offee with an opportunity following the assassination attempt on Chancellor Palpatine.

Offee had been imprisoned by the republic during The Clone Wars after she accused the Jedi Council of murder and treason. Now, it seems she has the chance to be free again.

Check out the new clip below:

