Barriss Offee is Presented with an Opportunity in New Clip from “Star Wars: Tales of the Empire”

With May the 4th just a few days away, a new clip from Star Wars: Tales of the Empire has been shared before the new series debut on Disney+.
- The new clip sees the Fourth Sister presenting Barriss Offee with an opportunity following the assassination attempt on Chancellor Palpatine.
- Offee had been imprisoned by the republic during The Clone Wars after she accused the Jedi Council of murder and treason. Now, it seems she has the chance to be free again.
- Check out the new clip below:
More on Star Wars: Tales of the Empire:
- This show is a follow-up to the 2022 series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (which focused on the characters of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku), and this time will zoom in on Morgan Elsbeth from The Mandalorian / Ahsoka and Barriss Offee from Star Wars: The Clone Wars across six episodes (three episodes each).
- Star Wars: Tales of the Empire was created by Dave Filoni and stars the voice talents of:
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- Meredith Salenger as Barriss Offee
- Rya Kihlstedt as the Fourth Sister
- Wing T. Chao as Governor Wing
- Lars Mikkelsen as Admiral Thrawn
- Jason Isaacs as the Grand Inquisitor
- Matthew Wood as General Grievous
- Star Wars: Tales of the Empire debuts on Disney+ May 4.