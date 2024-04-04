“Star Wars: Tales of the Empire” Announced for May 4th Debut, Trailer Released

The trailer and key art for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, a new six-part animated anthology in the style of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, has been released.

What’s Happening:

The anthology series will allow Star Wars fans to journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths — Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee.

Tales of the Empire focuses on previously untold events in the lives of the featured characters. The trailer teases that we'll learn how a young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world towards a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy.

Also teased are appearances from Thrawn and the Fourth Sister, General Grievous, Darth Vader, the Grand Inquisitor, and other new and familiar characters including Wing (played by Disney Legend and former Imagineer Wing T. Chao) and the Nightsisters.

The talented voice cast includes: Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth) Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee) Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn, aka Fourth Sister) Wing T. Chao (Wing) Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn) Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor) Matthew Wood (General Grievous)

Dave Filoni created the series, is supervising director and executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire arrives May 4th, 2024 exclusively on Disney+