“Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” to Show at the Top of the Empire State Building

As the “March to May the 4th” continues, the Empire State Building will celebrate with a special showing of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back from the top of the “World’s Most Famous Building.”

The special showing of the iconic film will take place on Friday, March 22 at 8:30 PM.

Guests and fans who purchase tickets to the film will enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks to go along with the movie and a one-of-a-kind opportunity to view the film in the “World’s Most Famous Building.”

Once the feature flick concludes, guests will make their way up to the 86th and 102nd Floor Observatories- both included with every ticket – to take in incredible 360-degree views of New York City.

Tickets are available here

The Empire State Building has been celebrating Star Wars all day, most recently with a special lighting and video package.

Welcome to THE EMPIRE State Building @starwars pic.twitter.com/g7ZIxUq7wm — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 22, 2024

Earlier today, Darth Vader himself, Hayden Christensen , attended a lighting ceremony and flipped the famous light switch

Be sure to follow along for all of the “March to May the 4th” fun.