“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Announces New Epsiodes

by |
Tags: , , , ,

More Young Jedi Adventures are taking place across the galaxy next month.

What’s Happening:

  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is returning with brand new episodes
  • The Disney Junior series brings the world of Star Wars to preschoolers through life lessons learned by a group of young jedis during the High Republic era.
  • The series premiered last year and has been releasing batches of new episodes from its first season.
  • New episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premiere on Disney Junior and Disney+ on February 14th.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight