“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Announces New Epsiodes

More Young Jedi Adventures are taking place across the galaxy next month.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is returning with brand new episodes
- The Disney Junior series brings the world of Star Wars to preschoolers through life lessons learned by a group of young jedis during the High Republic era.
- The series premiered last year and has been releasing batches of new episodes from its first season.
- New episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premiere on Disney Junior and Disney+ on February 14th.
