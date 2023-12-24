Stars of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Sit Down for Two-Episode Premiere Watch Party

The stars of the new Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians sat down for a special watch party for the two-episode premiere in a new video from the streamer.
- Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri take to the couch on an impressively decorated set to watch the first two episodes of the new series and provide some commentary along the way.
- They also take some time to answer questions about the show, their experience making it and just what they do to make their hair look so great.
- Check out the Percy Jackson and the Olympians watch party in the video below:
About Percy Jackson and the Olympians:
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.
- Renowned Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love.
- The epic eight-episode series features exciting guest stars, some of which can be seen in this teaser trailer, including:
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hermes”)
- Megan Mullally (“Alecto” aka “Mrs. Dodds”)
- Toby Stephens ("Poseidon")
- Virginia Kull (“Sally Jackson”)
- Jason Mantzoukas (“Dionysus” aka “Mr. D”)
- Jay Duplass (“Hades”)
- Glynn Turman (“Chiron” aka “Mr. Brunner”)
- the late Lance Reddick ("Zeus")
- Adam Copeland (“Ares”)
- Charlie Bushnell (“Luke Castellan”)
- Dior Goodjohn (“Clarisse La Rue”)
- Jessica Parker Kennedy (“Medusa”)
- Olivea Morton (“Nancy Bobofit”)
- Suzanne Cryer (“Echidna”)
- Timm Sharp (“Gabe Ugliano”)
- Timothy Omundson (“Hephaestus”)
- The first two episodes are written by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg and directed by James Bobin.
- The epic series, based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, debuted with a two-episode premiere today on Disney+ and will be followed by new episodes weekly.