Stars of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Sit Down for Two-Episode Premiere Watch Party

The stars of the new Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians sat down for a special watch party for the two-episode premiere in a new video from the streamer.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri take to the couch on an impressively decorated set to watch the first two episodes of the new series and provide some commentary along the way.

They also take some time to answer questions about the show, their experience making it and just what they do to make their hair look so great.

Check out the Percy Jackson and the Olympians watch party in the video below:

