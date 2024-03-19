Former Showrunner Steven Moffat Returns to Write an Episode for Upcoming Season of “Doctor Who”

Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat is officially returning to the show to write an episode for the upcoming season.

After much speculation, it was revealed today that Steven Moffat, who was at the helm of Doctor Who from 2010-2017, will be contributing an episode to the upcoming season.

from 2010-2017, will be contributing an episode to the upcoming season. Moffat has been lauded for his work on Doctor Who , first writing on the show when Russell T Davies revived it in 2005.

, first writing on the show when Russell T Davies revived it in 2005. He’s known for penning some of the most praised episodes in the show's history as well as creating one of the most terrifying and iconic monsters, the Weeping Angels.

Now he’s back, returning alongside showrunner Russell T Davies, as he writes a whole new adventure for the upcoming season debuting this May.

Directing the thrilling adventure will be BAFTA, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Julie-Anne Robinson ( Bridgerton ), who also kicks off the season by directing the episode that succeeds “The Church on Ruby Road.”

), who also kicks off the season by directing the episode that succeeds The new season follows the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and his companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS.

The two episode season premiere of Doctor Who will arrive May 10th on Disney+

Writer Steven Moffat: “Yes, okay, fair enough – apologies to everyone I’ve very slightly misled – I am in fact writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who . Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you? There was begging, there was pleading but finally Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor I couldn’t be happier. Sorry I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions but at the last minute I forgot what it was.”

Director Julie-Anne Robinson: "It was a tremendous honour to direct episodes of Doctor Who for the BBC and Disney+. This beloved franchise is 60 years old and still going strong. It is part of our collective memory as Brits. I've always admired Russell T Davies and Ncuti Gatwa is an unbelievably talented actor who has stepped into the role of the Fifteenth Doctor effortlessly, alongside the equally talented Millie Gibson. Steven Moffat gave me an intense challenge as a director. I asked him for a keyword to describe the overall tone of the episode he said: 'Hitchcock.' I can't wait to see what everyone thinks. I'm grateful to Bad Wolf, the BBC and Disney+. It was an incredible experience."