Story Trailer for “Star Wars Outlaws” To Be Released on Tuesday, April 9th

Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months, and among the plethora of exciting occurrences is the world premiere of the story trailer for the first-ever open world game based on the franchise, Star Wars Outlaws.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars revealed that the story trailer for the upcoming game, Star Wars Outlaws , will have its world premiere this Tuesday, April 9th at 9:00 a.m. PT.

Set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, players will step into the role of Kay Vess, a clever scoundrel in the galactic underworld.

Kay is looking to attempt one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen, all in an effort to start a new life. Eager fans can check out the official key art – featuring Kay and her companion Nix (perched atop her shoulder), along with a trench coat-wearing BX-commando droid, and other mysterious details.

A trailer for the game was previously released alongside its announcement in June 2023.