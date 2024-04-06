Story Trailer for “Star Wars Outlaws” To Be Released on Tuesday, April 9th

by |
Tags: , , ,

Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months, and among the plethora of exciting occurrences is the world premiere of the story trailer for the first-ever open world game based on the franchise, Star Wars Outlaws.

What’s Happening:

  • Star Wars revealed that the story trailer for the upcoming game, Star Wars Outlaws, will have its world premiere this Tuesday, April 9th at 9:00 a.m. PT.
  • Set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, players will step into the role of Kay Vess, a clever scoundrel in the galactic underworld.
  • Kay is looking to attempt one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen, all in an effort to start a new life. Eager fans can check out the official key art –  featuring Kay and her companion Nix (perched atop her shoulder), along with a trench coat-wearing BX-commando droid, and other mysterious details.
  • A trailer for the game was previously released alongside its announcement in June 2023.

  • Star Wars Outlaws will be available later this year on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.
  • Click here for a behind-the-scenes look at the game from last year’s San Diego Comic-Con.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning