Streaming Review: “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red” is a Great Time for Fans of All Ages

There is plenty of Marvel content on Disney+. Whether you want to watch the Avengers take on Thanos, Loki save the TVA or even classic animated series from decades ago, there’s something from the Marvel Universe for everyone. But there’s never been anything quite like the latest animated special to hit the streamer.

In LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, the Avengers assemble (don’t worry, they do it themselves) to take on The Collector, who has been taking heroes and villains with the word red in their name. With Black Widow’s dad, the Red Guardian, becoming one of his victims, things get personal for the Avengers.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red is perfect for Marvel fans of all ages. While young fans may not have appreciated the performance of Benicio Del Toro as The Collector in films like Guardians of the Galaxy, they’re sure to love this much more comical version of the character. That kind of twist is also put on all of their favorites, like Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and Black Widow. Each character gets a chance to shine in a way that is sure to have kids glued to the TV and laughing at every gag.

But it’s not just cheap gags for a young audience. This new special is legitimately funny for older fans as well. There are almost constant jokes that will work for a wide audience, especially if that audience consists of longtime Marvel fans.

Those fans will enjoy a whole bunch of references to the bigger Marvel Universe as well as several of their favorite characters. The usual lineup of Avengers is joined by Black Panther, Wolverine, the aforementioned Red Guardian, and you can bet the Collector has quite a few secrets hidden up his sleeve as well. Several fan-favorite villains make an appearance for big Marvel fans to enjoy as well. I won’t give away any specifics, but remember, The Collector is collecting characters with “Red” in their names.

This new special also benefits from the unique and visually stunning animation style from The LEGO Movie franchise. Seeing that trademark Marvel action in the brick-by-brick style is incredibly enjoyable to watch. The audience can alost become lost in it and forget they’re actually watching little brick versions of their favorite characters. There is one scene featuring an explosion that instantly reminds you of what makes these movies and specials so impressive.

Overall, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red is a big win for Marvel fans of all ages. It’s incredibly entertaining from start to finish, with jokes constantly being thrown out by every character. There’s plenty to keep the hardcore Marvel fans happy and more beautiful animation to keep your eyes glued to the screen. Whether you’re looking for something to get young fans excited or just for something to watch between episodes of Loki, this new special is exactly what you need. Excelsior!

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red is now streaming on Disney+.