Surprise “Bluey” Episode Launching April 21st in the U.S.

Surprise! Hot off the success of the first half-hour episode of Bluey, Disney has announced a brand-new episode will be available in the U.S. tomorrow (April 21st)!!!

What’s Happening:

A surprise new episode of Bluey , fittingly titled “Surprise,” starts streaming on Disney+

“Surprise” marks the third new Bluey episode this month, which kicked off on April 7th with “Ghostbasket,” which led into last week’s extended-length story, “The Sign.”

No other details have been revealed about the new episode.

“Bluey” is starting 2024 as the No. 1 most-streamed series across all audiences*.

About Bluey:

The series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad, and little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

Produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand, and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

Bluey was created and written by Joe Brumm.

