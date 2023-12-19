Talking All Things Percy: An Interview with Rick and Becky Riordan

The wait is almost over, as fans of Percy Jackson eagerly await the premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. The series, which is based on The Lightning Thief, kickstarts Rick Riordan’s popular book series with a faithful adaptation that will hopefully span many future seasons. Set to hit streaming on Disney+ December 20, children of all ages are going to have a whole new set of heroes to follow as they explore the Greek mythology world of Percy Jackson.

I had the chance to speak with Rick and his wife Becky, who both serve as executive producers on the series. From feeling anxious about the premiere and describing the nature of how the three leads were cast, it’s clear that Rick and Becky are very proud of the work that has been put into the series.

Check out my interview below from a recent press junket promoting the show:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres December 20th on Disney+