This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 15th-19th:

Monday, April 15 – Up-and-Coming Stylists Series Finale! Tamron’s Up-and-Coming Stylists Series Concludes Coach Sydney Carter (Game-changing skills and sideline fashion) Danielle Allore-Taylor (Restoring people’s most-treasured childhood possessions)

Tuesday, April 16 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date March 13, 2024 Angela Bassett ( Damsel ; 9-1-1 ) Carl Anthony Payne II ( Martin reunion; Binged to Death ) Sandy Kenyon ( WABC’s longest-serving entertainment reporter; details on his next chapter)

Wednesday, April 17 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date February 26, 2024 Johnny Wright (Creating Tamron’s new pixie cut look) Jennie Pham, aka greeneggsandglam (Top beauty product picks) Izzy Chen (Beauty influencer; tries a Japanese Head Spa) Nicole Berrie (founder plant-based Bonberi Mart; Body Harmony )

Thursday, April 19 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date March 4, 2024 Reesa Teesa (Shares why the man she married was not what he seemed) Jennifer Faison ( Introducing-Betrayal ; Betrayal: The Perfect Husband ) Blake Butler (Discovering late wife’s secret life; Molly ) Dr. Ramani Durvasula (Betrayal therapy; tips on how everyone can move forward)

Friday, April 19 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date February 9, 2024 Multitalented 8-year-old King Moore (Landing his first film acting; performs original song “Big Dreams”) Andie and Melanie Orozco (Siblings with incredible dance moves) 6-year-old Declan Lopez (Becoming a member of the Mensa Society; quizzes the Tam Fam) 2-year-old soccer phenom Tobenna Uchendu aka “Starboyy” (One-on-one showdown with Tamron)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.