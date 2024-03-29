This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 1st-5th:

Monday, April 1 – Partners In Crime (No Laws Broken) Performance by Tekitha and Prana (Mother and daughter O.N.E The Duo; single, “Feels Good”) Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser (HGTV; Small Town Potential ) Sean and Michelle Clark ( Amazing Race contestants; owners Double Dutch Aerobics)

Tuesday, April 2 – Spring Showers Over-the-top shower celebrations Trends for bridal to baby showers

Wednesday, April 3 – Yeah, Glo(w)!: Glorilla (Award-winning hip-hop artist; rise to fame from Memphis to the White House; what’s next) Author who went from writing a book to preparing it for the big screen Best friends who lost nearly 300 pounds by motivating each other

Thursday, April 4 – Trad Wives “Trad wives” movement taking over social media

Friday, April 5 – Heavy Hitters Daytime Exclusive: Jenifer Lewis (remarkable road to recovery after a harrowing near-death fall) Ronda Rousey (UFC and WWE star; Our Fight ) Elizabeth and Damian Hurley ( Strictly Confidential )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.