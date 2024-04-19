This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 22nd-26th:

Monday, April 22 – Cool Like That Devale and Khadeen Ellis (“Love Against the World Tour”) Zibby Owens ( Blank ) Performance by Digable Planets: “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” (30th anniversary of debut album)

Tuesday, April 23 – The Burden of 30 Daytime Exclusive : April Simpkins ( By The Time You Read This: The Space Between Cheslie’s Smile and Mental Illness – Her Story In Her Own Words ) Emily BonanI (Journey of anxiety around aging) Satya Doyle Byock (Advice on facing your 30s in the age of social media; Quarterlife: The Search for Self in Early Adulthood ) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, April 24 – Who’s Right? Social Media Debates Hottest and most divisive debates being held across social media Nick Leighton and Leah Bonnema ( Were You Raised By Wolves? )

Thursday, April 25 – A Family Affair Mary J. Blige (“Strength of A Woman Festival and Summit”) Ramón Rodríguez ( Will Trent ) Dulé Hill ( The Express Way with Dulé Hill )

Friday, April 26 – We’re Here…Whether You Like It or Not Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Latrice Royale and Jaida Essence ( We’re Here ) Rinny Perkins ( Not Everyone Is Going To Like You ) Laura Gassner Otting ( Limitless: How to Ignore Everybody, Carve Your Own Path and Live Your Best Life )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.