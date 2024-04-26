This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 29th-May 4th:

Monday, April 29 – Making of an Icon Exclusive : Malik Yoba, Luna Lauren Velez And Michael Delorenzo (First-Ever reunion of the New York Undercover cast; big announcement on the series’ 30th anniversary) Alexis Bittar (Jewelry designer; leaving business at its peak to have children, decision that led him to repurchase the innovative brand) Patricia Black (Fashion icon; star of Alexis Bittar’s Bittarverse ; first look at her upcoming appearance in the series)

Tuesday, April 30 – Help! I Suck at First Dates! Sabrina Zohar (Dating coach; Do The Work ) Harrison Forman and Brandon Berman ( UpDating ; bringing two singles together for a live, blindfolded meet cute) Loren and Alexei Brovarnik ( 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? ) Performance by Jade Novah (New single, “Lost In You”) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, May 1 – It’s all about the Rizz! John Leguizamo ( The Green Veil ) Michaela Chung (Shows introverts how to master the art of quiet magnetism; The Irresistible Introvert ) Billy Blanks Sr. and Billy Blanks Jr. (Show moves from their fitness platform, Kibu)

Thursday, May 2 – Finding Tamron’s Roots Katy Bodenhorn Barnes (Genealogist; shares her findings about Tamron’s family history) Captivating stories of people who are tracing their roots Tamron Hall unites a father with his son for the first time after going 50 years without knowing he existed! Interior decorator on how she turned antiquing into reuniting families with long-lost heirlooms

Friday, May 3 A look inside the most debated group of kids on the planet … meet Generation Alpha. Controversy of kid beauty influencers Technology overload Topics affecting parents of the world’s youngest generation



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.