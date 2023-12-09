“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Vanessa Williams, Cast of “Kingdom Business” and More to Appear Week of December 11th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of December 11th-15th:

Monday, December 11 – Tamron’s Week of Wishes “Tamron’s Wish List” Performance by Vanessa Williams (“What Child Is This”) Surprise appearances for the Tam Fam

Tuesday, December 12 – You Didn’t Know You Needed This Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton ( Leap of Faith: Finding Love The Modern Way ; Love is Blind) Eli Rallo (“Carrie Bradshaw” of TikTok; I Didn’t Know I Needed This ) Performance by Karen Clark Sheard (“Send it Down”)

Wednesday, December 13 – Tamron’s Holiday Potluck Kristen Kish (TV host and author) Executive Chef Eric Mcree The Potash Twins

Thursday, December 14 Daytime Exclusive: Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams and Serayah ( Kingdom Business )

Friday, December 15 – Tamron’s Holiday Beauty Bar Winnie Harlow (Skin specialist) Damon Roberts (Eye expert) Carmindy (Beauty trends expert) Performance by Johnny Gill (“Bad Santa;” details on “New Edition” Las Vegas residency)



