“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Eric Stonestreet, Fat Joe and More to Appear Week of December 4th

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of December 4th-8th:

Monday, December 4 – First Things First Luenell ( Chappelle’s Home Team – Luenell: Town Business ) The Castillo Family (Visited all 63 national parks with their 3-year-old daughter) Woman with color blindness (Special pair of glasses gives clearer color vision in real-time)

Tuesday, December 5 – Beyond the Mic, Part 2, With DC Young Fly and Gregory Porter DC Young Fly (Tragic loss of his partner, Jacky Oh; new projects; Candy Cane Lane ; Celebrity Squares ) Gregory Porter (Cooks for the Tam Fam; Taste of his song “Everything’s Not Lost” from Christmas Wish ) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, December 6 – Word on the Street Eric Stonestreet ( The Santa Clauses ) Elmo and Dr. Jeanette Betancourt (Sesame Street Workshop initiative)

Thursday, December 7 – Listen Up! Allison Williams and Allison Flom ( Erased: The Murder of Elma Sand ) Quinton Aaron and Dr. Taryn MariE ( Flourish or Fold: Stories of Resilience ) Sunny Anderson (Food Network star; Cooked and Booked )

Friday, December 8 – Hip Hop’s Greatest Storyteller (& Other Incredible Tales) Fat Joe Man who lost a kidney four times due to mysterious illness and the family who gave him the gift of life Performance by Jessica Carter Altman (“Naive”)



