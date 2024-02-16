This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of February 19th-23rd:

Monday, February 19 – It Got Us Talking Exclusive: Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn share the details behind their shocking true-crime story ( American Nightmare ) Leslie Uggams ( Deadpool ; American Fiction ) George M. Johnson ( All Boys Aren’t Blue ; exclusive announcement on their forthcoming book)

Tuesday, February 20 – Know Your Worth, Then Add Tax Letoya Luckett (“Destiny’s Child” reunion; motherhood; Urban One Honors ) Amy Roloff and husband, Chris Marek ( Little People, Big World ) Jamie Kern Lima ( Worthy: How to Believe You Are Enough and Transform Your Life ) All-new Shop Tam Fam.

Wednesday, February 21 – Trending Hot Druski ( Coulda Been House ) EXCLUSIVE announcement from PJ Morton (Maroon 5 member; shares snippet of his new single)

Thursday, February 22 – Tamron’s Comedy Hour Is Back! Dulcé Sloan ( The Daily Show ; Hello, Friends! ) Lisa Marie Riley, aka onefunnylisamarie (Honoring her late husband through comedy) Lea’h Sampson Performance by Louis York and Tamia (New single “Three Little Words”)

Friday, February 23 – What Would You Do? D.L. Hughley John Quiñones ( What Would You Do? ) Performance by Ani Difranco and Jordan Fisher ( Hadestown )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.