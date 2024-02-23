This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of February 26th-March 1st:

Monday, February 26 – Tamron’s Spring Beauty Bar Biggest trending styles and products in the world of beauty; plus amazing giveaways! Johnny Wright (creating Tamron’s new pixie cut look) Jennie Pham, aka greeneggsandglam (Top beauty product picks) Izzy Chen (Latest viral haircare trend: a Japanese Head Spa) Nicole Berrie (Founder of plant-based Bonberi Mart; Body Harmony )

Tuesday, February 27 – The Busy Brag People who say being busy is not a badge of honor (how to reclaim your time; trending movement to wake up at 5 a.m) Linsey Davis ( Girls of the World: Doing More Than Before ) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, February 28 – In Their Own Words Sabrina Elba (S’Able Labs, skincare brand she co-founded with her husband, Idris Elba) BROADCAST EXCLUSIVE : Kameelah Williams and Lemisha Fields (R&B group 702; recent loss of fellow band member and sister, Irish Grinstead) Special performance of “Where My Girls At”

Thursday, February 29 – You Did What? Incredible stories of taking a leap on this leap day! Man proposes marriage to his friend even though they never dated! Couple with incredible odds of becoming parents in two different leap years! Three Tam Fam members get treated to glam makeovers.

Friday, March 1- Ripped From the Headlines Amber Riley and K. Michelle ( Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge ) Larry Farris, bus driver who saved Pajama Day for 6-year-old Levi Carrier Firsthand account of surviving the recent Tennessee tornadoes Briana Desanctis (Journey to become the first woman to hike the 68-hundred-mile long American Discovery Trail) Sara Azari (Criminal defense attorney; Death By Fame )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.