This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars.

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of February 5th-9th

Monday, February 5 – TV-14 Let’s Get Lit! Daytime exclusive: Crystal Hefner (former Playboy Playmate and widow of Hugh Hefner; Only Say Good Things ) Michelle Horton ( Dear Sister ) Joy-Ann Reid ( Medgar & Myrlie : MSNBC host)

Tuesday, February 6 – Love, Revenge & Betrayal Daytime exclusive: Kenya Moore ( Real Housewives of Atlanta ; Abducted Off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story .) Hank Phillippi Ryan ( One Wrong Word ) Amanda Mustard ( Great Photo, Lovely Life ) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, February 7 – Pay Up Tessa Tookes and Joey Kirchner ( Bachelor in Paradise ; discovered Tessa was being charged more for her wedding dress because of her skin tone) A’ja Wilson (WNBA MVP from the Las Vegas Aces), Ali Krieger (two-time World Cup champion), Jessica Berman (NWSL deputy commissioner), and Nya Harrison (Stanford soccer) Third grade teacher goes viral for her classroom tactics to make her students financially savvy.

Thursday, February 8 – Remixing the Parenting Playbook Family behind the hit YouTube series Gracie’s Corner Richard Dahl (Isn’t letting becoming a wheelchair user after an armed robbery stop him from being an everyday dad to his 1-year-old daughter)

Friday, February 9 – Little Dreamers, Big Dreams Part 2 Viral kids making their Daytime Performing Debuts! King Moore (Multitalented 8-year-old on landing his first film acting role; performance of original song, “ Big Dreams “) Andie and Melanie Orozco (Brother and sister duo show off their incredible dance moves) Declan Lopez (6-year-old member of the Mensa Society; quiz for the Tam Fam) Tobenna “Starboyy” Uchendu (2-year-old soccer phenom; takes Tamron on in a one-on-one showdown)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.