Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 11th-15th:

Monday, March 11 – Tamron’s Tasting Table of Culture Shorne Benjamin (Founder and executive chef of Fat Fowl; New Age Caribbean creations; Oxtail grilled cheese) Vikas Khanna ( MasterChef India ; recipe for smoked purple sweet potatoes with savory and spicy strawberry chutney; new restaurant, Bungalow) Cassie Yeung (Recipe for shrimp fried rice)

Tuesday, March 12 – Take Your Chance Performance by Ledisi (“Sell Me No Dreams” from new album, Good Life ) Trent Shelton ( Protect Your Peace: Nine Unapologetic Principles for Thriving in a Chaotic World ) Pastor Tim Ross ( Welcome to the Basement ) All-new Shop Tam!

Wednesday, March 13 – Legendary Status Angela Bassett ( Damsel ; 9-1-1 ) Carl Anthony Payne II ( Martin reunion; NAACP nominated show, Binged to Death ) Sandy Kenyon (WABC’s longest-serving entertainment reporter)

Thursday, March 14 La La Anthony (Sneak peek into season three of BMF ) Performance by Jody Watley (New single “Everlasting”)

Friday, March 15 – Color Outside the Lines Mariana Marques (Color analysis expert and founder of Outfit Curator; tips on finding your colors) Ingrid Fetell Lee (How to find more joy in life and work through color) Illeisha Lussiano (Celebrity hair colorist; how to compliment your complexion) Taylor Simon (Creator and interior designer; “Unexpected Red Theory” What’s all the hype surrounding red-light therapy?



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.