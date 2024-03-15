This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 18th-22nd:

Monday, March 18 – Tamron’s Spring Refresh 2 Dedric and Krystal Polite ( 50/50 Flip ; Incorporate affordable luxury in your next renovation project) Kiva Brent (Tips and tricks to incorporate spring’s hottest decor trends) Kathryn Snearly ( Do It On a Dime ; taking your linen closet and kitchen from cluttered chaos to organized bliss) Summer Rayne Oakes ( Plant One On Me )

Tuesday, March 19 Lil Jon and Luther Campbell, Nikki Byles ( Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told ) Joe Manganiello ( Deal or No Deal Island ) Lyn Slater ( How To Be Old: Lessons in Living Boldly from the Accidental Icon )

Wednesday, March 20 – Listen Up! Part 2 Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder ( The Pivot ) Jac Vanek and Alexis Linkletter ( The First Degree ) J. Ivy and Tarrey Torae ( Harlem and Moscow ) Dan Pashman ( The Sporkful ; Anything’s Pastable )

Thursday, March 21 DAYTIME EXCLUSIVE : Nicole Eggert (Personal journey with a recent breast cancer diagnosis) Don Lemon Marsha Warfield ( Night Court )

Friday, March 22 – Show Me What You Got Exclusive performance by Janice Dickinson (New single “Floor”) Mahailya Reeves and her mother (Florida weightlifting state champion; lifting over 250 pounds) Ballet Performance by Ingrid Silva



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.