This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 25th-29th:

Monday, March 25 – Tam Fam Talent Show! First-ever Tam Fam Talent Show! A special episode filled with talented Tam Fam members, from mesmerizing singers to awe-inspiring art and dazzling dance moves.

Tuesday, March 26 – Brutally Honest Mel B ( Brutally Honest ; path to finding love again; becoming a voice to advocate for abuse survivors) Elisa Goodkind and Lily Mandelbaum (Mother and daughter duo; encourage self-acceptance and celebrate individuality with their multiplatform project StyleLike U) Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, March 27 Kenan Thompson ( SNL ; When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown ) Rebecca Quin, aka Becky Lynch (WWE superstar; Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl ) Performance by KES (New hit single “Tack Back”)

Thursday, March 28 – An Absolute Thrill Performance by Koryn Hawthorne (“Look at God” from her new album On God ) Giancarlo Esposito ( Parish ) Woman who took a career break and traveled solo around the world to find her new purpose

Friday, March 29 – Tamron’s Tasting Table: Spring Holidays Chef Scotley Innis (Lamb pot pie; Bringing his famous restaurant, Continent, to Brooklyn) Chef Josh Capon (Horseradish-crusted salmon and spring pea pesto; Capon’s Burgers and Little Maven) Samah Dada ( Dada Eats ; No-bake cheesecake) Autumn Moultrie (C-owner of Bread and Butter in Brooklyn, New York)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.