What’s Happening:

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 4th-8th:

Monday, March 4 – Who Did I Marry? DAYTIME EXCLUSIVE: Reesa Teesa (50-part TikTok series claiming the man she married was not what he seemed) Jennifer Faison ( Introducing-Betrayal ; Betrayal: The Perfect Husband ) Blake Butler (Discovering late wife’s secret life; Molly ) Dr. Ramani Durvasula (Psychologist who specializes in betrayal therapy)

Tuesday, March 5 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date January 16, 2024 Miranda Lambert in Las Vegas: (Behind-the-scenes access to country superstar’s Las Vegas residency, “Velvet Rodeo”) Coleman Proctor (Renowned rodeo cowboy)

Wednesday, March 6 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date January 5, 2024 Tamron takes a deep dive into gut health Dr. Partha Nandi (Food trends that are actually good for your gut) Lo Bosworth ( The Hills; Shares journey to overcoming strange physical ailments tied to gut health) Jen Jones (Three-day gut flush plan) Dr. Whitney Bowe (Three-dimensional approach to skin, gut and mind) Dr. Elena Ivanina (Best yoga poses to improve digestion) Surprising recipes that are good for your gut health

Thursday, March 7 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date January 9, 2024 Teyana Taylor ( The Book of Clarence ; A Thousand and One ) RJ Cyler ( The Book of Clarence )

Friday, March 8- Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date January 24, 2024 Why relationships where one person is much older than their partner still strike a nerve. Guests address how they are building lasting relationships and friendships, not letting age differences get in the way.

Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.