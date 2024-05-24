This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 27th-31st:

Monday, May 27 – Little Dreamers, Big Dreams 3 Exclusive : VanVan (5-year-old rapper) and Heiress Harris (daughter of T.I. and Tiny) perform original song “Be You” MC Lyte Brody Hudson Schaffer (8-year-old self-taught dance sensation) Sarv Dharavane (Spelling Bee Champ) Zoë Erianna (7-year-old music prodigy) Jaiden Busby (12-year-old karate kid; received an adult-level black belt)

Tuesday, May 28 – I Survived Pittsburgh pastor who was held at gunpoint during a recent sermon and the hero that saved his life. Dog owner jumps onto a car and holds onto the windshield wiper to save her dog from being stolen. A woman shares how she survived a vicious bear attack and her miraculous recovery Vance Walker ( American Ninja Warrior winner) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, May 29 – Medical Gaslighting Keltie Knight ( E! News ; painful journey to a long-awaited diagnosis of a rare blood disorder) Dr. Shikha Jain (Hematologist and oncologist) Tamika Smith (10-year battle with chronic headaches) Woman who created a viral TikTok movement after she shared her own experience of not being believed by doctors. Dr. Anthony Kaveh and Dr. Jen Caudle (Medical gaslighting; tips on how to recognize it and what can be done about it)

Thursday, May 30 Daytime exclusive: Tina Campbell (performance of new single, “Pray for Me”) Chef Daniel Boulud (Cafe Boulud and Maison Barnes)

Friday, May 31 – Are Dating Apps Dead? Singles from around the country that are finding creative new ways to find love Ta’rhonda Jones ( The Never Ever Mets ) Panel discussion that covers the pros and cons of dating apps. Andrea Ramirez (Founder of The Next Fun Thing)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.