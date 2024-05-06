“Tamron Hall” Guest List; Renee Graziano, Tomi Adeyemi and More to Appear Week of May 6th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 6th-10th:

Monday, May 6 – Who’s The Adult Here? When parents age and roles reverse (Shifting dynamics between parents and adult children) Kim Fields ( The Upshaws )

Tuesday, May 7 – “Let’s Get Lit!” Tomi Adeyemi ( Children of Anguish and Anarchy ; The Children of Blood and Bone trilogy) Shaunie Henderson ( UNDEFEATED: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms ; Basketball Wives ) Luke Russert and his mom, Maureen Orth ( Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself ) Chaz Ebert, wife of the late Roger Ebert ( It’s Time To Give A Feck: Elevating Humanity Through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and Kindness ) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, May 8 – Who’s the Most Burned Out? How burned out are you? Tamron’s quiz to help you find out. Daytime Exclusive : Renee Graziano ( Mob Wives ; opens up about a near-death experience and her road to sobriety) Kandi Wiens ( Burnout Immunity )

Thursday, May 9 – The Best Advice I Ever Got Flau’jae Johnson (LSU Women’s basketball star on life lessons off the court) Theresa Caputo ( Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits ) Plus, a bride gets live advice from the Tam Fam on the day of her wedding!

Friday, May 10 – Tamron’s 3rd Annual Mother’s Day Extravaganza Magical celebration for the moms and mother figures in our lives Performance by Tasha Cobbs Leonard (“Do It Anyway”) Emma Grede (Good American co-founder; big surprise to a deserving mom and entrepreneur) Emily Oster (Parenting expert) Pinky Patel (Comedian and TikTok sensation) Dr. Flo Rosen aka #askbubbie (Retired pediatrician turned viral sensation) Shamayim “Mama Shu” Harris (Community leader gets a HUGE surprise!)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.