“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Patti LaBelle, Omarion and More to Appear Week of November 13th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 13th-17th:

Monday, November 13 – Look At Me Now! Gabbi Tuft (Retired WWE star) Tam Fam member is back to tell how she overcame the haters and found success Inspiring story of a woman who, after suffering an attack that caused a spinal cord injury, finished a marathon on crutches A mom who lost over 130 pounds

Tuesday, November 14 – Key to My Kingdom Iyanla Vanzant ( The R-Spot ) Performance by Omarion (“Serious;” Exclusive listen to his upcoming music) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, November 15 – The Upcycled Self Daytime Exclusive: Tariq Trotter, aka Black Thought ( The Upcycled Self: A Memoir of the Art of Becoming Who We Are ) Alli Webb (Drybar founder; The Messy Truth ) Olivia Chan (Dauphinette founder; upcycled fashion)

Thursday, November 16 – More Blessed, Less Stressed Performance by Erica Campbell (“Do You Believe in Love?;” album I Love You ) 10-year-old Connor Datri and his grandmother (shares how he lost his locket with his mother’s ashes) Lou Asci (Stranger who helped recover Connor’s locket)

Friday, November 17 – Made With Love: Patti Labelle, Ruben Studdard Patti Labelle (Latest on her tour; share one of her favorite recipes) Ruben Studdard and wife Kristin Moore-Studdard Performance by Ruben Studdard (“Masterpiece;” New album, The Way I Remember It )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.