“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Da Brat, Chef Amy Palanjian and More to Appear Week of November 20th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 13th-17th:

Monday, November 20 – Road Trip with Tamron: Welcome to Atlanta Broadcast Exclusive Interview: Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart Kandi Burruss

Tuesday, November 21 – Parenting Unfiltered Destini Ann Davis (Parenting coach; why “gentle parenting” videos are going viral) A mom who says “redshirting” was the best decision for her child. Chef Amy Palanjian (Tips to get the pickiest eaters to eat what you cook) Panel of parents weigh in on the most talked about viral parenting tips today

Wednesday, November 22 – Cooking with Gratitude Chef Richard Blais (Turkey leg confit recipe) JJ Johnson (Southern appetizer that will be the talk of your holiday table) Executive Chef Fariyal Abdullahi ( Chopped ; Sweet way to end your holiday meal)

Thursday, November 23 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date October 18, 2023 Tamron’s Tasting Table: What Are You in the Mood For? Chef Eric Kim (Mom’s Kimchi fried rice) Ruben Santana and daughter Evani (Family recipe from their restaurant, Bark Barbeque) Chef Lish Steiling (Developing recipes for Tamron’s upcoming cookbook) Lish and Tamron whip up their biggest and best crab cake recipe!

Friday, November 24 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date September 20, 2023 Little Dreamers, Big Dreams Kids who have captivated social media and our hearts 6-year-old author 7-year-old fashion designer 12-year-old Olympic hopeful



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.