“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Kenneth Cole, Morgan Fairchild and More to Appear Week of November 27th

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 27th-December 1st:

Monday, November 27 – Lost & Found Donna Mills, Nicollette Sheridan and Morgan Fairchild ( Ladies of The ’80s: A Divas Christmas ) An 18-year-old who beat the odds to find his forever family. Martinus Evans (Went from being told to “lose weight or die” to running a marathon at 300 pounds)

Tuesday, November 28 – Flip the Script Tyler Lepley ( Christmas Ringer ) Performance Okorie “Okcello” Johnson (Cellist-songwriter and storyteller) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, November 29 – If You Know You Know Kenneth Cole (Brand’s 40th anniversary; announce an exciting new partnership) Jenee Naylor (Creator of the online community HighLowLuxx) The women behind The New York Times Wordle game and crossword puzzle

Thursday, November 30 – I Get Paid To Do That! Adrienne Warren ( Black Cake ) People doing extraordinary jobs that are not your typical nine-to-five

Friday, December 1 – Like, Subscribe, Follow 11-year-old reporter Jazlyn Guerra, aka Jazzy World TV, who went viral after her interview with Jay-Z. Orlandis “TheHairHoudini” Taylor (How to go from bald to an unbelievable head of hair) Robert Reeves, Michael Peterson, Bill Lyons and Jessay Martin ( The Old Gays Guide to the Good Life: Lessons Learned About Love and Death, Sex and Sin, and Saving the Best for Last ) Teacher turned TikTok chef shares her viral recipes



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.