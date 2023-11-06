“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Lynda Carter, Joel Madden and More to Appear Week of November 6th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 6th-10th:

Monday, November 6 – Music to My Ears Performance by JJ Hairston (“Joy” from his first-ever Christmas album) Performance by Infinity Song (“Hater’s Anthem”) Performance by Brandee Younger (“Moving Target” from Brand New Life )

Tuesday, November 7 – Putting Yourself Out There Gerry Turner ( The Golden Bachelor ) Sonya Renee Taylor ( The Book of Radical Answers) Joel Madden (Good Charlotte frontman; Ink Master ) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, November 8 – How’s Your Game? Robin Roberts ( GMA ) Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance (WNBA champions) Husband-and-wife duo and founders of Ample Hills Creamery (Highs and the lows of owning their own business) Team that created the viral social account “Meet Cutes NYC” (Real-life NYC love stories)

Thursday, November 9 – In Search of Your Super Power Lynda Carter and daughter Jessica Carter Altman ( Wonder Woman ) Performance by Jessica Carter (“Naive” from her album Aftermath )

Friday, November 10 – Conspiracy or truth? Recent UFO Headlines Tamron pulls back the curtain on UFO stories that have made international headlines and will hear first-person encounters with the unknown that made it all the way to Congress. Tony Harris ( The Proof Is Out There ) Ryan Graves (Former F-18 fighter pilot) Steve Allen (Texas businessman; Encounters )



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.